Harley Johnson formerly of Pine City passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Ecumen in North Branch at the age of 100. Harley Boyd Johnson was born April 14, 1920 to Ralph and Florence (Anderson) Johnson in Rush City, Minnesota. Harley was a cream grader prior to and for one year after his discharge from the Army. He was very proud of the time he served in the United States Army as a Technician Fifth Grade in the 357th Infantry from April 3, 1942 to December 3, 1945. Harley was wounded in action on June 10, 1944 at Utah Beach in Normandy, France. For his service he was awarded the Purple Heart, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon with One Battle Star, WWII Victory Ribbon, Good Conduct Ribbon, Combat Infantry Badge and the American Theatre Ribbon. Harley traveled to California in 1946 and worked construction. In 1948, he came back to Minnesota and enrolled in Dunwoody College. He earned a 2-year degree in Radio, TV and refrigeration and operated a repair shop in Rush City for several years. From 1951-1968 he worked at Federal Cartridge making ammunition for the United States government. In 1969, he began working for Dennis Frandsen Construction building several lake homes and cabins. Harley was employed at the Cambridge State Hospital from 1975-1982. Harley married Maydean Lucille Schwarz on September 25, 1965. They made their home in Rush City and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida on New Year’s Eve in 1982. In 1997, they moved back to Minnesota. Harley Boyd Johnson was the kindest, sweetest and funniest soul to grace our planet today. He was a loving husband, a good step-father, a phenomenal grandfather and great-grandfather. There was nothing more heartwarming than to see him smile – the joy in his smile came straight from his heart. He was very, very loved by his family and deserves all the recognition this world has to offer. He was a pure and gentle soul and we have all been made better having had him in our lives! Harley is survived by son Frank “Bunny” (Arlene) Lind of White Bear Lake; daughter-in-law Mona Lind of Warroad; grandchildren: Bruce (Jenny) Lind, Sharie (Chris) O’Neal, Shawn Lind, Jason (Tina) Lind, Michelle (Randy) Smith, Mark Lind, Jeff Lind; great-grandchildren: Amanda (Tyler), Jaxon, CJ, Jordan, Shawn, Kaylee, Braden, Trevor, Mason, Hayden; great-great granddaughter Celia; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Florence Johnson; wife Maydean Johnson; son Brad Lind; siblings: Lawrence (Lucille) Johnson, Irene (Jerome) Peters and Ione (Lenny) Whiting. Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Harley: 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City with a one hour visitation prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Grothe-Jacobson VFW, Rush City American Legion and the Minnesota National Guard. The interment will take place Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Memorials may be directed to the: Grothe-Jacobson VFW of Rush City. Funeral arrangements for Harley Johnson are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
