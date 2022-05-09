Harland James Urevig

Harland was called away quickly by his Creator on Wednesday, May 4th at the age of 81 in Cambridge, Minnesota.
Born on the family farm in the Township of Warsaw in Goodhugh County, Minnesota on October 13, 1940 to Margret Jensin (Onsted) and Edwin O. Urevig.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
Before completing vocational school in 1959, he was already in the workforce. Working as a bowling pin setter and a gas station head mechanic.
Harland enlisted in the US Navy on February 3, 1959 for 6 years where he spent 2 years on the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard CVA 31. After his military service, Harland had a career of 45 years as a floor layer, retiring in 2005.
In 1985, the family moved from Minneapolis to Cambridge to a small farm where they grew crops and raised milking cows and sheep. Harland loved the peacefulness the country provided.
Harland enjoyed many things throughout his life: becoming an Eagle Scout, square dancing, bowling leagues, snowmobile racing, playing cards, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Jan of 52 years; three children, Paul (Mary) Urevig of Coon Rapids, Lisa (Don) Sutlif of Isanti, Karin (Dan) Kuntz of Lexington; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Ing Peterson and Arlene Sitko, brother Leroy Urevig and great-grandbaby Trinity Smith.
A private celebration of life will be held at the family home on Saturday, May 14th, officiated by Pastor Daniel J Kuntz.
