Gwendolyn "Gwen" Elsie Olson

Gwen Olson formerly of Rush City and North Branch passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Birchwood Nursing Home in Forest Lake at the age of 93.

Gwendolyn Elsie Hedberg was born February 20, 1929 to Hildur and Minnie (Johnson) Hedberg in the Trade River, Wisconsin area.

