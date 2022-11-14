Gwendolyn "Gwen" Elsie Olson

Gwen Olson formerly of Rush City and North Branch passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Birchwood Nursing Home in Forest Lake at the age of 93.
Gwendolyn Elsie Hedberg was born February 20, 1929 to Hildur and Minnie (Johnson) Hedberg in the Trade River, Wisconsin area.
In her early years, Gwen worked for several different places of business in the Grantsburg area, candled eggs and waitressed at the Rainbow Café. Gwen also lived in Eau Clare before moving to Minneapolis. In the "cities" Gwen would work from 9 AM-5 PM at F.W. Woolworth's downtown Minneapolis, 6 PM-12 midnight at a small drug store on Lake Street and then go out dancing! She was able to save up enough money to buy an $11 wedding dress. Gwen and Harley "Swede" Olson were married in 1950 at the English Lutheran Church in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.
The couple made their home in Minneapolis in the East Franklin Avenue area. Gwen worked at F.W. Woolworth's for 35 years at the: lunch counter, bakery decorating cakes and eventually overseeing and scheduling many employees. In 1983, Gwen retired from her Woolworth's employment and she and "Swede" moved to Rush City. She was very active in the Grothe-Jacobson VFW Post #6692 Auxiliary beginning in 1959; she was also member in the Rush City Eastern Star and the North Branch American Legion. In 1998, after her beloved "Swede" passed away, Gwen moved to Shield's Plaza Apartments and later in 2010 she moved to the Uptown Maple Commons both in North Branch. Before she passed away at the Birchwood Nursing Home, she was living at the Birchwood Assisted Living in Forest Lake.
Gwen is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law Hartley (Alice) Hedberg of Grantsburg, WI, Charles (Sally) Hedberg of St. Louis, MO, Barb Hedberg of Fridley, Marlys Hedberg of Grantsburg, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hildur and Minnie Hedberg; husband Harley "Swede" Olson; sisters Betty (Allan) Jarchow, Gladys (Albert) McLain, Audrey (Curtis) Wedin; brothers Dudley (Marlene) Hedberg, LeRoy Hedberg, Ray Hedberg.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Gwen: 11 AM, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for two hours prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in the William Taylor Cemetery, Rush City. Following the funeral service, a funeral lunch will be held at the Grothe-Jacobson VFW Post #93 in Rush City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gwen's memory may be directed to the: The First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City or donor's choice of a VFW Post or American Legion Post.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.