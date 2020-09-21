Gordon Wilmar Vickstrom, age 96, after three and a half weeks of being ill, went home to be with his Lord on September 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. Gordon was born February 16, 1924 in Anamoose, ND; he was the second child of five born to Charley and Margaret (Vannatta) Vickstrom. He grew up on a farm in Anamoose, ND until age 13 when his family moved to Coin and then the Day area of Minnesota. He went through 8th grade; went to CC Camp; attended Vocational School for machinist and later for agriculture; then enlisted in the Army and was a Cook. He loved farming! He worked for International Harvester, Archer Daniels and when he had to quit farming, Augsburg Publishing House. On July 12, 1947, he married the love of his life, Mar-Jean, and they had three daughters together. He was devoted to his family in every way. He was known for his dedication to family and friends and loved by everyone who met him. They moved around until settling on a farm in Coin, MN for 14 years and then moved to Brooklyn Center for 21 years. At retirement (1986), they built a new home on 40 acres in the Day area. They were members of the Lewis Lake Covenant Church. In July of 2017, they moved to Riverwood Village in Cambridge, MN. He was a caring, loving and supportive son, husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. Gordon is preceded in death by wife, Mar-Jean; parents; sister, Alice and brother, Clarence; and his infant daughter, Suzanne Louise Vickstrom. He is survived by his daughters, Sue (Ron) Peters and Sandy Isachsen; grandchildren, Craig Peters, Chris Peters, Emmy (Kevin) De Silva, Amber Isachsen; great-grandson, Jet De Silva; sisters, Edith Flesher and Allegra Overby; and many other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Lewis Lake Covenant Church in Ogilvie with Pastor Bob DeYoung and Joe Reed officiating. Music provided by Michele Reed, Marie Grundberg, and Michelle Seefeld. Interment in the Lewis Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Military Honors provided by the Cambridge American Legion. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
