Gordon W. Cell

Gordon Cell, age 89, passed away in the comfort of his home. Family is grateful to Allina Hospice and Comfort Keepers for making this possible. Gordon was born Nov. 19, 1931 in Oshkosh, WI to Ziggy and Millie Cell. His sister, Kay came 10 years later. Gordon married his high school sweetheart, Carole Lange and they raised six children together. The family moved frequently until 1980 when Carole and Gordon made Cambridge their home. Gordon enjoyed playing golf and socializing at the Purple Hawk Country Club. At home when family came to visit, Gordon was often seen bouncing a grandchild or two on his knee. Gordon was a member of Joy Lutheran Church and the Purple Hawk Country Club for over 40 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Ziggy and Millie; his daughter, Cindy Johnson; his son, Keith Cell and his grandson, James Nesbitt. Survived by wife, Carole; sister, Kay Henke and sons, Craig, Bradley, Gary and Rodney Cell. Gordon is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way and one great-great grandchild. A family celebration of Gordon’s life will take place at a later date in Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.