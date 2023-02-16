Gordon "Gordy" Stone

Gordon "Gordy" Stone of Ogilvie passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 80.

Gordon Peter Stone was born January 15, 1943 to Paul and Frances (Kuckler) Stone in Rush City. He graduated from Rush City High School in 1961. Through the years, he enjoyed attending class reunions and reliving the glory days on the football field. Gordy served in the Army Reserve from September 1964 to June 1970. On June 26, 1965, he married Dianne Hanson in Pine City.

