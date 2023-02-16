Gordon "Gordy" Stone of Ogilvie passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 80.
Gordon Peter Stone was born January 15, 1943 to Paul and Frances (Kuckler) Stone in Rush City. He graduated from Rush City High School in 1961. Through the years, he enjoyed attending class reunions and reliving the glory days on the football field. Gordy served in the Army Reserve from September 1964 to June 1970. On June 26, 1965, he married Dianne Hanson in Pine City.
Gordy was trained in cabinet making at Minneapolis Vocational School and began his work life as a cabinet maker in Minneapolis. He went on to become a truck driver. When the trucking company where he worked closed, he was able to turn to his first love, that of woodworking. Through his business, Rustic Arts, he designed and sold small decorative boxes. His boxes are still being sold in gift shops across the United States. In addition, for a number of years he had a booth at the Minnesota State Fair. Gordy loved nothing better than to spend his day creating those beautiful boxes. He was truly an artist in wood.
Gordy is survived by his loving wife and life partner of over 57 years, Dianne Stone of Ogilvie; son Gary (Heather) Stone of Lino Lakes; grandson Erik Stone; siblings David (Irma) Stone, Patricia (Patrick) Devine, Robert (Kathy) Stone, Mary Stone; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Frances Stone; beloved aunts Edith (Stone) Norin, Olga (Stone) Godfrey, Alice Stone.
A celebration of Gordy's life and legacy will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements for Gordon Stone are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
