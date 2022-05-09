Gloria M. (Brown) Pepin took her final journey home on March 9, 2022 at the hospital in Mesa, Arizona near her snowbird home in Apache Junction at the age of 85 years old.
Gloria was born in Arthyde, MN and lived there until her parents moved to Pine City, finally settling on the family farm. Gloria was their beautiful youngest baby girl, number seven of nine children, born to the large Brown family.
She attended a one room school house within walking distance from her home. She spoke often of life on the farm, and about a team of horses she got to drive to help plow the fields. There were big vegetable gardens and a special strawberry patch that was bountiful with strawberries galore, enough to sell to the Cambridge State Hospital for income.
Early on, she took a job in Minneapolis working at Old Dutch, packaging those brown windmill cookies that you might remember. Shortly thereafter, she met Raymond Pepin, and they were united in marriage. They lived for a time in Osseo, then purchased a farm in Cambridge, MN where they raised their five children on the cattle and crop Pepin's Ponderosa farm. They had 80 head of white face, crops, hay, an occasional pig, chickens, big vegetable gardens, and flowers wherever she could find room to plant them. They had an Island on their next home place with a swing bridge, and she planted and cared for the entire Island of flowers. She loved being outside in her flowers. It was beautiful, all because she had a love for plants and birds, and she had a green thumb to go with it. She worked very hard on the farm with all the livestock, and all that goes with being the wife of a farm and construction worker husband. She had an old ringer washer, and the only dryer for a time was the all-weather outside clothesline. She did whatever was needed to be done to balance between wife, mom of five kids, animal owner, and worker outside of the home.
Gloria started working at Cambridge State Hospital in the kitchen, then worked second shift at Control Data, and after sometime Cambridge Schools called and said, hey, come and work in the kitchens at the school, you have five kids, so there's no doubt you can cook. Then she was called to work at C.A.D.R.E., a program working with special needs children, which then lead to her position as an Instructional Assistant with Cambridge-Isanti Schools. She spent 25 years working with children throughout the schools. After retirement, she decided she wanted to work with the Heartland Express as a driver, and drove many patients to and from their appointments in the metro area.
Outside of working hard both on the farm, and at work, all children are what gave her a smile on her face, and laughter to be heard for miles. Loud laughter is a family trait she passed on to some, as is often heard. She helped students succeed, and she loved to continue her learning as well. At the age of 34, she took swimming lessons because she wanted to feel more comfortable in the water. She learned how to downhill ski so she could be a parent on the ski slopes helping kids. She bowled and golfed on a league with friends, and joined in on most any and every opportunity, like the local Homemaker club.
She was raised in an era where girls didn't have the same opportunities as boys, especially in sports, because of that she made sure her children got to participate in anything and everything they were interested in trying. She took carloads of kids to kindergarten, piano, Sunday school, swimming lessons, 4-H, basketball, dance line, cheerleading, softball, marching band, roller-skating, competitions at the county fair, the list goes on and on. She was an amazing seamstress and sewed many dance line uniforms for many of the girls on the team, which was often as they had a different outfit for each performance. She even sewed the velvet floor length gown for her daughter's participation as homecoming royalty. She made blankets for the homeless, painted canvases in the park, and embroidered whenever she got a chance.
Gloria loved to dress up with her beautiful makeup, donning her favorite lipstick shade, and putting up the hairstyle to go with it. She enjoyed dancing, neighborhood parties, and did lots, and lots of traveling too. Her heart was big, especially for children. Even in her later years, whenever she had a chance to go watch a child participate in a concert, or sport, she'd put on her lipstick, and she would take off in the car to go watch, or participate with the kids. She will be missed by many.
"When we die," asked Rabbit, "where do we go?", "into the hearts of those who have loved us most." Said Bear. "That way we're together forever."
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Raymond; parents Robert and Flora Brown; parents-in-law Earl and Alice Pepin; brothers Ben, Kenneth and Brian Brown; sister Patricia Weiner; infant grandchildren Brian and Barry Geiser; and many other loved extended family members.
She is survived by her five children Robin (Darwin) Keocher, Pamela (Bradley Bergin) Mix, Earl, Laurie and Melody Pepin; 15 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many other very important family and friends.
Please join us at a gathering to remember Gloria on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Braham Event Center, 655 8th Street SW, Braham, MN 55006, from 12:00 Noon until 3:00 PM. There will be time to share tributes and stories in Gloria's honor with food and fellowship to follow.
