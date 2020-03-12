Gloria A. Carlson

Gloria A. (Rystrom) Carlson, 88, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was born on the family farm in Chisago County, MN on October 13, 1931 to Clarence and Gunhild (Holmstrom) Rystrom. Gloria grew up on farms in Stark and Spring Lake, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Spring Lake Lutheran Church and graduated from North Branch High School in 1949. After high school, Gloria lived and worked in Minneapolis at the Federal Reserve Bank. On July 12, 1952, Gloria was married to Roger Carlson at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. They made their home in Cambridge and raised their four children. Gloria and Roger owned and operated Carlson Photography (formerly Stadin Studio) from 1955 to 1993. Family was everything to Gloria. She was the family organizer, motivator and facilitator. She planned family gatherings and lovingly prepared the food for each of them, always enjoying the traditional Swedish fare. Every Christmas her family, and others, waited with excitement for her marvelous cookie tray. And for families who lived across the country, she carefully packed the cookies for shipping and sent them off. Gloria and Roger remained active over the years. They did everything from snowmobiling in Yellowstone, downhill and cross-country skiing, square dancing, to walking the beach in Florida. They were great spectators and fans of their grandchildren’s sporting events and other special activities. Gloria and Roger loved to travel. They took numerous road trips… Roger the pilot and Gloria the navigator. Travels included trips across the country with immediate family, often adding spouses and grandchildren on later trips. In 2015 they took their once in a lifetime trip to Alaska. Above all, Gloria’s abiding faith was her guidepost. She was quietly, but deeply spiritual. Gloria was always a bedside consoler and comforter for loved ones. It was uncanny how many times SHE was the one present at the time of death. His Master replied, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23 Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Archie and wife Audrey Rystrom, John Rystrom; sister-in-law LaVonne Rystrom; niece Lynette Niewald; and her aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband Roger; children Steve (Sue) Carlson of Anchorage, AK, Sharon (Art) Stark of Hayden, CO, Judy (Dale) Durie of Circle Pines, Marcia (Mark) Keckstein of Bradenton, FL; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Joe Rystrom of Chisago City; sister-in-law Betty Rystrom of Blaine; as well as many other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the wonderful care providers and support staff at Presbyterian Homes, most recently in the memory care at GracePointe Crossing, and to the Optage Hospice for their loving care and support in those last few days. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old North Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
