Glenda VanAlstine

Glenda Van Alstine passed away on January 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. She was born on November 16, 1939 at Holyoke Township, Carlton County, Minnesota. She lived her early years in Anderson, Missouri. In 1954, she moved to Rush City, Minnesota. She graduated from Rush City High School in 1957. In 1964, she moved to Denver, Colorado. She worked for several years at a counselor with at-risk youth with Partners, Inc. She then became a licensed physical therapist. She will be interned at the family plot in Elmore, Minnesota. A memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021.
