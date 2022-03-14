Gladys Shelley

Gladys June (Jacobson) Shelley, age 93, of Cambridge passed away March 12, 2022 at Gracepoint Crossing in Cambridge.
Gladys was born August 14, 1928, on the family farm in Paxton Township, Redwood County, Minnesota to John and Margaret Jacobson. She graduated from Morton High School and attended the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture. She worked at Citizens State Bank and the Ford Garage in Redwood Falls. April 23, 1950, she married Ervey Shelley in Morton, Minnesota. They lived in Redwood Falls, New Ulm and Cambridge. She worked at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in New Ulm, the Cambridge Clinic, Isanti County Highway Department and as a freelance artist.
Gladys enjoyed taking art classes in Minnesota and Iowa as well as in Switzerland and the Netherlands. She enjoyed teaching painting classes, woodcarving, displaying and selling her artwork throughout Minnesota and neighboring states. Her family will remember her for her apple pies and elephant cinnamon rolls in addition to her artwork. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage, American Legion Auxiliary membership and Lutheran Church affiliation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ervey; brothers: Harold, Clarence, Elmer and John Jr.; sisters: Margaret and Norma.
Gladys is survived by her daughter Pamela (Mike) Masters of Madelia, Minnesota, son Emery (Joan) Shelley of South Jordan, Utah; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambridge with a visiting time one hour prior. Interment will be at 11:00 AM Monday, March 21st at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hanska, Minnesota. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
