Gladys N. Falk

Gladys Nina Falk, age 83 of Hugo, formerly of Harris, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Gladys will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Christine Dupslaff (Clinton Dupslaff) and Candace Falk (Eve Borenstein); two grandchildren, Greta and Eli Dupslaff; three sisters, Betty Krysinski, Donna Lind, and Katherine Anderson; two brothers, Lyle (Carol) Ramberg and Russ (Judy) Ramberg; her brothers’ wives, Mary (Alan) Ramberg, Sharon (Jon) Ramberg; other in-laws and many other family members and good friends. Gladys was preceded in death by stillborn twins; her beloved husband of 62 years, Keith Falk; both of her parents; five brothers, Alan Ramberg, Carroll Ramberg, Donald Ramberg, Jon Ramberg and Marvin Ramberg and two sisters, Violet Lueth and Joyce Anderson. Gladys was born February 13, 1937, in Harris. She was the ninth child of Henry and Julia (Wredberg) Ramberg. She was raised on the family farm in Harris and graduated from North Branch High School in 1955. Gladys was united in marriage to Keith Falk on August 25, 1956, at Harris Covenant Church. Gladys worked at banks throughout her career. After high school, she moved to Minneapolis to work at Farmers and Mechanics and later she spent many years at the Harris Branch of First National Bank of Rush City. She loved working at both banks and treasured the opportunity to get to know her customers. When she retired, she found great joy caring for her grandchildren, baking cookies, doing jigsaw puzzles, and embroidering. Gladys was deeply devoted both in her faith and to her church. She was a member of Harris Covenant Church her entire life. She was the treasurer for Covenant Women for decades, she taught Sunday School for years, and contributed in innumerable other ways. A small graveside service for immediate family was held at Harris Covenant Cemetery in Harris. A Celebration of Gladys’ Life will be planned for some time in the future. Memorials may be given to Harris Covenant Church. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.