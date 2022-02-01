Gilbert Lyle Peterson, age 83, of Isanti passed away January 27, 2022 at his second residence in Scottsdale, AZ surrounded by family.
Gilbert was born on April 3, 1938 in Isanti, MN to Walter and Esther (Anderson) Peterson.
He was raised in the Isanti area. After finishing school, he joined the Marines and then married Marlys (Eastlund). Together they had three daughters. As a family they had adventures all across the United States and eventually landed back in Isanti where he would stay for the remainder of his life. Gilbert and Marlys enjoyed "wintering" in Arizona and "summering" in Sweden for many, many years.
Gilbert greatly valued his family and the many friendships he had throughout his life. Gilbert "PaPa" wore many hats- devoted husband, loving father, "Greatest" papa of all time, brother, Uncle Hero, cousin and great friend. We find peace knowing that he loved the Lord and is now in Heaven with his family and friends that have gone before him. Gilbert "PaPa" was loved by so many but most of all by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will forever live on in our hearts and memories.
Gilbert is survived by his wife, Marlys; daughters, Kim, Debbie (Rick), and Suzie (Tom). He will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Josh, Jess (Jordan), Amanda (Lyle), Angela (Dejon), Andy, and Nicholas; great-grandboys, Dawson, Deacon, Jack, Olie and Adam; sister, Kay (Lornie); brother-in-law, Lloyd (Pat); along with special nephews, family and great friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings, family members, and friends.
Services held at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge on Saturday, February 5. Visitation held at 10:00am with the service starting at 11:00am. Following the service, Military Honors provided by the Isanti VFW at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery and luncheon at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
