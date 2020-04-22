Gertrude Eleanor (Richman) Calander of Cambridge passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. She was one month shy of her 98th birthday. Gertie was born May 31, 1922 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ivan and Vera (Geselius) Richman. She grew up riding street cars, roaming city parks with her friends and spending hours in her neighborhood library. After graduating from North High School, she pursued vocational training and worked as a stenographer and receptionist for several businesses in the city. On April 13, 1946, she married Andre Calander, a handsome and kind farmer, and moved away from the city to a small farm in Cambridge. It was a big adjustment for a city girl, but she grew to love her quiet life in the country. For many years, Gertie was a full-time homemaker and mother of three. While raising her children, she was a charter member of her local homemakers club, Border Belles, and was an active member and volunteer at North Isanti Baptist Church. In 1960, she was chosen as Isanti County Homemakers “Mother of the Year.” She returned to the workforce in 1961 at the Isanti County nurses office where she worked until she retired. Gertie was a born entertainer, and loved to pull out the fine china and cook a wonderful meal for her family and friends. She had a deep and quiet faith, and she taught her family to love the Lord with all their heart and always be kind and generous. She loved books and travel and was a collector of many things. She was a very proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and loved nothing more than visiting and sharing stories of her family and of her childhood. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, brother Wally, husband C. Andre Calander, and great-grandchildren Nolan and Evelyn Keister. She is survived by her children Wayne (Darlene) Calander of Cambridge, Cheryl Hubacher of Cambridge, Joan (Myron) Nelson of Lakeland; grandchildren Jess (Sadie) Nelson, Carissa (Bryan) Keister, Aaron Hubacher, Stephanie (Greg) Jensrud, Matt Calander, and Jeff (Kristen) Calander; six great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of GracePointe Crossing Senior Living and Allina’s hospice program for the exceptional care they provided. A Private Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
