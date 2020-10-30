Gerald Van Reese

Gerald, 82, lived in North Branch, MN and passed away October 29, 2020 at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch, MN. Gerald was born in Duluth to Henry and Florence Van Reese on January 6, 1938 and graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1955. He retired from the 148th Air National Guard in Duluth after 21 years of service. Gerald worked as a machinist in Minneapolis and as a school bus driver in North Branch following retirement. Gerald enjoyed morning coffee with his many friends. His hobbies were camping and fishing. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel, and brother, Kenneth. Gerald is survived by a brother, Richard; sisters-in-law, Pearl and Frances, and many nieces and nephews. Special appreciation is extended to his caregiver of many years, Jackie Higgins. Due to the Covid Pandemic, there will be no funeral service. A private memorial service will be held at a later time. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.