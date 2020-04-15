Gerald “Jerry” Vern Crosby, age 83, of Cambridge passed away April 14, 2020. Jerry was born May 24, 1936 in Appleton, Minnesota. He graduated high school in 1955 and then volunteered to serve in the Navy in 1956. In 1958, Jerry married Bonnie Tengwall. He trained as a Radioman and served aboard the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier out of the east coast. The ship served in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea areas. (When they retired they were able to visit Greece, Italy, Egypt and other areas he had seen.) Jerry retired November 1, 1997 from machine design and sales. They then wintered in south Texas, near McAllen, and were able to tour several times in Mexico. They enjoyed their home on Long Lake west of Isanti, and after much traveling, moved to newly built Co-op East Terrace in Cambridge. Two years ago, as aging challenges increased, they moved next door to Walker Methodist LeVande Assisted Living. Jerry was preceded in death by parents, Vern and Thelma Crosby; daughter, Wendy (5 months), daughter, Joni (3 ½ years); and sister, Mary Swanson. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (nee Tengwall); sons, Daniel (Lek) and Matthew (Carole); grandchildren, Jayme Reynolds, Michael, Kevin and David Crosby; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Reynolds; and brother-in-law, Lyle Swanson. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic there will not be a public service at this time. Thank you all for your kind messages. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
