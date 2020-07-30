George Ravnes, age 92, of Isanti, formerly of East Bethel, passed away July 28, 2020 at Shady Oaks in Isanti. George Richard Ravnes was born January 8, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Richard and Mearl (Olds) Ravnes. His family later moved to Clayton, Wisconsin where he graduated from high school. George served in the Navy and was honorably discharged on November 24, 1948. He married Lorraine Jones on October 22, 1949 and they made their home in Bethel until moving to East Bethel in 1966. George was employed by Ford Motor Company for 30 years until his retirement. He then began G & L Sharpening Service that he operated for several years. His hobbies included playing golf, fishing and hunting. He is survived by 3 sons, Mike (JoAnn), David, Daniel; 4 grandchildren, Keith, Kevin, Beth, Gina; 2 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine in 2015; 2 sisters; granddaughter, Susan; great-granddaughter, Janelle. A memorial service was held on, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Strike Life Tributes -ISANTI. Visitation was prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
