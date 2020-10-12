George Stenger, Jr. of Rush City passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home at the age of 58. George Joseph Stenger, Jr. was born July 27, 1962 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. George was the second of seven children born to George Sr. and Carole (Guegel) Stenger. George and his family lived in Roseville until 1976 when they moved to the farm in Harris. He attended St. Odilia School in Shoreview before attending Rush City High School after moving to Harris. George began his work life as a dog catcher for the city of Minneapolis. It was here he met Mr. Bill Cooley, which began a lifelong friendship and working relationship. George was an incredibly talented tradesman. Every project was completed to perfection. He worked on various development projects with Bill, ranging from trailer courts, marinas to multi-million dollar coastal homes all over the east coast but mainly in Florida. George was also very knowledgeable with other trades and skills. George will be remembered for his quick wit, creativity and resourcefulness as well as his pranks and teasing. George was a person in long term recovery, celebrating 10 years in January of this year. He credited his motivation to remain in recovery to his granddaughters, especially Olivia and Zoey he lovingly referred to as “the squids”. He made a habit of taking Olivia and Zoey to Herman’s Bakery in Cambridge, until he failed to get them to school on time and their mom’s put an end to the breakfast club. George lived and worked between Minnesota and Florida his entire adult life. He most recently settled in Minnesota where he lived with the love of his life, Shelly until he passed at their home on Rush Lake. George is survived by Shelly of Rush City; children: George Stenger III of Rush City, Alana Cooper of Cambridge, Abby Anderson of Isanti; beloved grandchildren Olivia, Zoey, Laken and Stevie; his parents George Sr. and Carole Stenger of Harris; siblings Mark (Mary) Stenger of Rush City, Scott Stenger of Rush City, Carrie (Chris) Swanson of Wyoming, Paul Stenger of Harris, Christopher (Kazusa) Stenger of Everett, WA; grandmother Marjorie Sobon of Cambridge; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Rick Hurley (Helene) of Wisconsin, Mike (Tom) Hurley of Minneapolis, Brenda (Noel) Nessel of Stanchfield; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his sister Shellie Fisk and his grandparents. Father Shane Stoppel-Wasinger will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for George: 11 a.m.; Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
