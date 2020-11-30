Gene L. Pierce

Gene Loren Pierce, age 80 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at M Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul. Gene was born at the family home, during the Armistice Day Storm, November 11, 1940 to parents Earl and Orcelia (Stewart) Pierce. He grew up in North Branch, met and married Donna (Stepp), and spent the next 45 years in the Twin Cities and Rochester. During this time, they had two children (Kim and Kelly). Gene was an entrepreneur, owning a mobile home park, investment properties, a mini golf, a retail boat business, and was a commercial roofing contractor and commercial roofing subcontractor. He loved adventure, hosting parties, traveling domestically and internationally, cruises galore, camping, fishing, boating, card playing and driving in the Shrine Motorcycle Corps. Gene worked hard, played hard, loved deeply, was extremely generous, cared about others, was a true fixer of problems, always the Go To Guy, adored his family, cherished his great-grandchildren, and was blessed with amazing friendships with many. He leaves behind his lovely partner, Sandra Waldemar; daughter Kim Theis; son Kelly Pierce (Kim Gruba); granddaughters Brittney (Kelvin) Rudnick and Briana (Jon) Peterson; great-grandchildren Harper, Declan, Lincoln, Addley, and Owen; and sisters Judy Fagan and Lois Reiland. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna (Stepp), parents Earl and Orcelia, and brothers Earl, Donald, and Dale. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A private family service will be held at Sunrise Bible Church in Sunrise with Pastor David Stertz officiating. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Branch with military honors provided by the North Branch VFW and American Legion Honor Squads. Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
