Gene H. Paul, 85 of North Branch, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020 with family at his side. Gene was born in Stillwater, Minnesota to Howard and Myrtle (Peterson) Paul and grew up in Marine on St Croix, graduating from Stillwater High School. May 2, 1959, Gene married the love of his life Judy Zumwalde at St. Augustine’s in South St. Paul, Minnesota. Gene worked 22 years at UFE/Kroy as Vice President of Manufacturing and completed his lifelong career in plastic injection molding at Precision Engineering in New Hope, Minnesota. Gene was a “JOAT” Jack of all trades; there wasn’t a challenge he walked away from or a craft he did not master. If something wasn’t working he stated “I’ll figure it out.” An accomplished carpenter and outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, fishing, canoeing, hunting and the outdoors in general. He especially enjoyed the dogs he owned during his lifetime. Gene’s retirement years were spent with travels and the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to build a home with his own hands alongside his wife Judy in Fancy Gap, Virginia; where they made wonderful friends and enjoyed the Appalachian string band music of the area. Gene was a kind and gentle family man, no sacrifice too great, no lengths he wouldn’t go to for his family. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Myrtle, brothers Allen (Helen) and Jim, and granddaughter Amee Paul. Gene is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Cathy Paul, Jean Bruns (Jay) and son Tony Paul (Deneen); grandchildren Callie Kolkind (Andy), Josh Kolkind (Meghan), Cassie Charles, Nick Charles, David Bruns, Caleb Bruns, Matt Bruns (Stevi), Cody Bruns, Keith Paul and great-grandchildren Lola, Sadie, Ava, Mack, Ayda, McKenna, Liza, Jeremy and Elizabeth. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Lindstrom. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of service at church on Thursday. Interment will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Marine on St. Croix. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
