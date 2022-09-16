Gene Arthur Pals

Gene Pals of Pine City passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at the University of Minnesota M Health Fairview Medical Center East Bank in Minneapolis at the age of 84.
Gene was born on October 27, 1937, in Meservey, IA to Frederick Sr. and Helen Pals. Eventually, his parents and youngest brother (Freddie Jr.) moved to Rush City, MN in 1954 while his four older siblings (Bob, Jim, Margie and Carol) stayed in Iowa. While growing up on a dairy farm and attending Rush City High School, he worked and played hard making friendships that lasted a lifetime.
He met his future bride, Janet Bell from Pine City, at a Pine City high school football game and later remembered seeing the gorgeous cheerleader at Rush City's roller rink. A year or two later, he eloped with Janet and married on December 19, 1956. They started a family in Pine City with children Bruce, Kelly and Kaye. Then Gene's job with Peoples Natural Gas took them to Dodge Center, MN and Kasson, MN where children Julaine and Jason were added to the family. In 1970, Gene's job returned the family to Pine City where he progressively worked his way up to District Manager and enjoyed many trips and cruises that were competitively won through his job.
Gene was very active in the community. He was a charter member of the Rush City Lions and held numerous positions in the Pine City Lions during which he enjoyed assembling and delivering fruit baskets during the holidays, tossing pancakes at Easter and flipping burgers at the Lions Booth during the county fair. He was also a member of the Mason's, Shriner's, the Pine City Economic Board, ECE Board as well as the First National Bank Board. He was proudly named Pine City's Citizen of the Year in 1989. Over the years, Gene enjoyed being with family and friends as much as possible but what made him light up with pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his children Bruce (Denise) Pals of Rush City, Kelly Pals of St. Paul, Kaye (Bill) Lindig of Brooklyn Center, Julaine (Chris) Ricard of Fairfax, VA, Jason (Erika) Pals of Golden Valley; grandchildren Claressa (Kelly) Gorman, Coreen (Tony) Thomason, Jennifer (Brian) Schweizer, Cody Pals, Stephanie Lindig, Tim (Anne) Lindig, Allison (Joe) Abbott, Alayna Ricard, Simon Ricard, Maia Pals, Aaron Pals; great-grandchildren Kaden and Kellen Gorman, Salene and Livian Thomason, Eloise, Molly and Ada Schweizer, Adam and Josephine Lindig, Brandon, Benjamin, Bradley and Brooklyn Abbott; sisters-in-law Lois Pals, Marion Pals, Martha Pals; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Sr. and Helen Pals; wife Janet Pals; infant grandson Brandon Lindig; siblings Robert Pals, James Pals, Margie (Darwin) Nelson, Carole (Ron) Clark, Fred Pals, Jr.
Funeral services for Gene held Monday, September 19, 2022 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City with Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity officiating. Family and friends gathering held from 2-5 PM, Sunday, September 18 with a Masonic Service at 4:30 PM at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. Gathering of family and friends also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Memorials in Gene's memorial may be designated to: Lions Gift of Sight, 1000 Westgate Drive, Suite 260, St. Paul, MN 55114 or Jasper Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 454, Rush City, MN 55069-0454.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~ Swanson Chapel.
