Gene Arthur Pals

Gene Pals of Pine City passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at the University of Minnesota M Health Fairview Medical Center East Bank in Minneapolis at the age of 84.

Gene was born on October 27, 1937, in Meservey, IA to Frederick Sr. and Helen Pals. Eventually, his parents and youngest brother (Freddie Jr.) moved to Rush City, MN in 1954 while his four older siblings (Bob, Jim, Margie and Carol) stayed in Iowa. While growing up on a dairy farm and attending Rush City High School, he worked and played hard making friendships that lasted a lifetime.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.