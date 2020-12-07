Gary W. Schulz, age 83 of Cambridge, passed away on December 2, 2020 at Hennepin County Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Leona, brother Roger Schulz, infant sister, and niece Melanie Schulz. He is survived by his children Alan (Robin) Schulz, Robert (Jill) Schulz, and Rebecca (Tim) Mattson. Grandfather of Jason (Colleena) Schulz, Christopher (Mindy) Schulz, Kaytee Schulz, Jake Schulz, Ryan Schulz, McKenzie (John) Tompt, Mitchell (Emily) Zimmerman and Evan Zimmerman. Great-Grandfather of Adalyn, Austin and Reese Schulz. Also survived by his brother Norman Schulz, former spouse Diane Schulz, sister-in-law Margaret, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gary Weylan Schulz was born October 16, 1937 in Glasgow, Montana to Raymond and Leona Schulz. He was raised on a farm and loved country life, especially riding his horse. The family moved to North Dakota where he was confirmed in June 1952 at the Ypsilanti Lutheran Church. Later they moved to Chanhassen, Minnesota, where he graduated from Minnetonka High School in June 1955. In November 1955, he joined the Army and served his country in Germany until he was honorably discharged in November 1958. He was united in marriage to Diane Virkler on August 7, 1960. Gary was employed at the Frontier Lumber Company in Chanhassen. He was a charter member of Church of the Living Christ and helped build their new church. In 1972, Gary moved his family to Cambridge, where he was employed as a manager at Lamperts Lumber for 30 years, retiring in 2002. The family purchased a home on Skogman Lake where Gary lived until his passing. He loved the lake and kept his yard immaculate; he also recorded ice-out dates for over 30 years. Gary never met a bird or squirrel he didn’t like, even if they ate him out of house and home. Countless family and friends enjoyed visits to the lake; there was always a big candy jar and freezer full of ice cream for anyone who stopped by. Card games and cribbage with friends, kids and grandkids were a favorite pastime; it was always a big day when you could beat Grandpa Schulz at cribbage! Gary never passed up a fish fry and always loved the leftovers. He will be especially missed by his card buddies and special friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Cross Pointe Church, 34047 Blackfoot St. NW on Hwy. 95 in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences may be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Gary W. Schulz
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
