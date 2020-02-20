Gary R. Fixell

Gary Roy Fixell, 84, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home. He was born November 29, 1935 in Springvale Township, Minnesota to Daniel and Ethel (Krona) Fixell. Gary grew up in Springvale where he attended grade school at the Pine Brook Country School. He went on to graduate from Cambridge High School in 1953. After high school, Gary worked for a time at Northrup-King in Minneapolis. On August 20, 1955, he was united in marriage to Darlene Pearson at Cambridge Lutheran Church. They made their home in Cambridge. Gary was a delivery driver for Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners and also was a mechanic at Cambridge Sporting. In 1960, Gary, Darlene and their infant son Dan moved to the Fixell family farm to care for Gary’s mother. After his mother passed, they would make it their home and welcome their second son Paul. Gary went to school and earned his Chief Engineer’s Boiler License. In 1972, he began working at the Cambridge State Hospital and became chief engineer, and later worked at Cambridge Medical Center as head of maintenance, retiring in 1995. Gary was a member of Cambridge Lutheran Church, where he was active on the building committee and involved with the Men’s Group. He was a past member of North Isanti Baptist Church and the Cambridge Lions. He enjoyed deer hunting, going on fishing trips and camping trips with his family, and introducing others to the Boundary Waters by leading trips there. He loved the trips he and Darlene made to Sweden. Gary was a lifelong mechanic and loved working on things. He could take a dream and make it a reality. Family gatherings and reunions were always enjoyable for him. His passion for music and sound was evident by the work he put into organizing the sound system in the local Gospel Jamboree, as well as working on many of the sound systems in various churches and businesses in the area. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Doris Korsgren and Erma Lundgren, brother Ted Fixell. Gary is survived by his wife Darlene; sons Dan (Boni) Fixell of Elk River and Paul (Robyn) Fixell of Cambridge; four grandchildren Jacob Fixell of Grand Forks, ND, Deanna Fixell of Roseville, Ryan (Stefcia) Fixell of Florida, Stephanie (Martin) Norder of St. Paul; great-grandson James Norder; as well as other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment in the church cemetery. Cards and condolences can be mailed to: Darlene Fixell, Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 6th Lane SE Apt.100, Cambridge, MN 55008. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Service information
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Cambridge Lutheran Church
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
621 Old Main Street
Cambridge, MN 55008
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.