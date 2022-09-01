Gary "Fuzzy" Allen Larson, 75, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born in Slayton, Minnesota in September 1946.
Gary graduated from Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Minnesota. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1966. While stationed in Alameda, California, he met and married Sandra Sue Marcum. He was honorably discharged in February 1970 after serving in Vietnam, then they moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas where they have lived since.
Gary worked as a pressman at Standard Register Company for 34 years. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting, fishing, playing cards, and riding his Honda Goldwing. He visited all 48 lower states on the bike and every county in Arkansas. Supporting and representing veterans was very important to him. He was never late, and always early to any appointment. He had a knack for giving nicknames to friends and family members.
Along with Sandra, his wife of 55 years, Gary is survived by daughter Michelle Hulett (John) of Springfield, MO and Dewey Larson (Windy) of Fayetteville. He was very proud of grandchildren Shelbi (Logan) Ashby and Kaia (Zachary) Hutchinson, along with great-grandchildren Raelynn and Payeton Hutchinson and Jack and Beckett Ashby. He is also survived by siblings Stanley (Carol) Larson of Bethel, MN, LaDonna (Ron) Lundberg of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Lois (Lloyd) Erbaugh of Prior Lake, MN, and Randy (Denise) Larson of Isanti, MN; one aunt, Maxine Coons, of Oak Grove, MN; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he enjoyed visiting.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Lester J. Larson and Verdene J. Fountain Lindberg.
