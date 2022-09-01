Gary "Fuzzy" Allen Larson

Gary "Fuzzy" Allen Larson, 75, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born in Slayton, Minnesota in September 1946.

Gary graduated from Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Minnesota. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1966. While stationed in Alameda, California, he met and married Sandra Sue Marcum. He was honorably discharged in February 1970 after serving in Vietnam, then they moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas where they have lived since.

