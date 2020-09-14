Gary Brian Skelton passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at the age of 70. Gary was born on February 10, 1950 in Rush City to Leon and Jeannette Skelton. He grew up in North Branch and graduated from North Branch High School in 1968. Gary spent the majority of his career in law enforcement. He worked as a Deputy Sheriff and later a 911 Dispatcher for Chisago County. After many years of service, he retired from the County in 2012. It was as a Deputy Sheriff that Gary found his beloved dog. He received a call to contain a stray dog that had been disturbing a farmer’s chickens. One look at the young brown-eyed yellow lab and Gary knew he had found a constant and devoted companion. Gary and Trooper had many adventures together over the years. Those who knew Gary will remember his love for animals, fishing, hunting, crossword puzzles, science fiction, bird watching and spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for adventures and loved to try new things. Gary spent many summers at the family cabin on Rainy Lake growing up. It was here that he learned to; fish, hunt, and how to navigate the channels and bays of what is now Voyageurs National Park. He later enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Berry Lake, catching walleye, four-wheeling and relaxing in nature. Gary had a vivacious personality and loved to have fun. Whether it was participating in a practical joke (or instigating one), or sharing a new joke or funny story, he loved to be involved in social activities. Gary is preceded in death by his parents and most recently his brother Scott. He is survived by his brother Joel Skelton; sister Jan Parsons; sister-in-law Denice Skelton; nieces Erika Kreyer (Steve) of Prescott, WI, Andrea Hankemeier (Jesse) of Walker, IA, Ashley Pruner (Matt) of Shoreview, MN, Megan Bregel (TJ) of Princeton, MN, Laura Skelton (Luke) of Stacy, MN and nephew Matt Skelton of Maple Grove, MN as well as many great-nieces and nephews and good friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, September 25th at Dinty’s at 12 p.m.
