Gale J. Babcock, age 72 of North Branch, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.
Gale was born on July 17, 1949 in St. Paul to parents, Archie and Ailie (Heikkenen) Babcock. He attended school in South St. Paul before moving to Stacy. Gale attended school in Colorado and received a degree in printing. His first job was at The Brown Palace where he worked a short time before moving back to Minnesota where he worked as a printer for Control Data and later Heinrich Envelope where he retired. Gale loved hunting, fishing and photography as well as buying and selling and collecting antiques. He very much enjoyed all people and spending time with his family and grandchildren and was much loved by his family. Gale married Jacqueline Johnson on April 19, 1969 in South St. Paul.
Gale is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Phillip (Melissa) Babcock of Williamsburg, VA, Jennifer Babcock of North Branch, Brent (Jill) Babcock of Cheyenne, WY and Becky Babcock of Rush City; his six grandchildren, Lindsey (Patrick), Ryan, Kayla (Cory), Beau, Isaiah and Emily; his three great grandchildren, Jason, Harper and Maverick; sister, Peggy (Carolyn) of Arvada, CO; brothers, Bruce of Ogallala, NE, Dean of Rush City and Glen (Bonnie) of Hudson, CO; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Ailie and brother, Scott.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place in the spring of 2022 with interment to be held at Spring Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.