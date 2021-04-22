Freda Andreini, born October 5, 1934, in New Malden, England, passed away on March 12, 2020, at her home in Cambridge, Minnesota, where she lived with her daughter, Maggie. Freda was 85. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 230 N. Fern St., Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge, MN. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. The Mass will be live streamed via funeral home’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities, Christ the King Church, the Cambridge Christian School, or Family Pathways.
Freda Andreini
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
