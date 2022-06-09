Fred James Alexander was born on July 8, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Fred Everett and Florence Alexander (McIntyre). As a child, Fred shared many memories of being with his grandmother and grandfather McIyntre and spending time at the boardwalk. Fred also shared great memories of his visits with his grandmother Pearl (Bennett) who lived in Arkansas. One of Fred's fondest family memories was living with his Uncle John and Aunt Lillian Alexander along with his cousins from St. Paul, MN at the age of 12 to adulthood. He loved his cousins like sisters and brothers and truly was thankful for them.
Fred enlisted in the Army in 1966 and served over in Vietnam until 1968. He served in Headquarters Troop of the 1st Cavalry Division as a Technician specialist 4 working on generators. Fred received the highest marksmanship award as an expert shot.
Fred loved adventure and stories of the past. You never knew what adventure he was going on next. He loved working on the Mississippi River on the barges. Some of the fondest memories were of Fred sharing stories of history. He loved history and he truly loved hearing how his people survived oppressed times. Fred always enjoyed all sorts of animals and usually had a pet. He was always proud of his country and enjoyed being with men and women who served in the military.
Fred passed away at his home in Farmington, New Mexico on March 7, 2022 at the age of 73 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Everett Alexander and Florence Massino (McIntyre), sister Flossie (Paul) Stillwell, brother Michael Wharton, uncle John and aunt Lillian Alexander, cousin Sandy Alexander (HOFF).
He is survived by children, Fred (Katie) Alexander from Blaine, MN, Madeline AKA Maggie (Tom)Treichel from Cambridge, MN, Clint (Angie) Alexander from Farmington, New Mexico; grandchildren, Peyton Treichel (Abby) and Allyson Treichel; brothers James Alexander of Texas, Louis Guinn of California, and Raymond Wharton of New Jersey; sisters Donna Wharton from Philadelphia, Laura Alexander and Margaret McLand from Michigan; cousins Violet (Alexander) and Mike Reed, Odie Alexander, John (Vera) Alexander and Debbie (Alexander) and Joe Ruth from Minnesota.
Graveside Service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN held Thursday, June 23rd, 2pm.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.