Father Nicholas Zimmer, of Braham, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. He was 89 years old. Nicholas Matthew Zimmer was born on December 9, 1930 on a farm near Belgrade, Minnesota to parents Nick and Kathryn (Pletschett) Zimmer. He was baptized at the St. Francis DeSales Church in Belgrade on December 11, 1930. On June 1, 1957, he was ordained a Priest for the Dioceses of St. Cloud. He served in the following pastoral assignments: Associate Pastor at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls from 1957-1964, Associate Chaplain at the St. Cloud Newman Center from 1964-1969, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Chokio from 1969-1972, Pastor of St. Pius X Church in Zimmerman from 1972-1984, and founding Pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Braham from 1984 until retirement in 2001. After his retirement, he continued to serve at Sts. Peter and Paul Church and the community of Braham. Fr. Zimmer also served for a number of years on the Diocesan Tribunal, the Presbyteral Council, and as Dean of the Princeton Deanery. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Kathryn, Dorothy, Mary Maudal, and Sister Alard. He is survived by his niece, Ann Maudal; nephews, Claude (Rita) Maudal, and Michael (Cindy) Maudal; great nieces and nephews, Kaye Huyink, Rachel (Quehan) Uyoo, Ethan (Jenessa) Maudal, and Molly Maudal; great great niece Freya Maudal; as well as many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 18, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham. Interment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
