Fillmore W. Olson

Fillmore William Olson, age 94 of North Branch, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Ecumen in North Branch. Fillmore was born July 18, 1925, on the farm in Kost, where he lived for 93 years. He was the son of John and Effie (Magnison) Olson. Fillmore is survived by his sons, Dennis (Paula) Olson of Apple Valley, Gary (Sherri) Olson of Belle Vista, AR, Jeff (Julie) Olson of Center City; daughter, Debbie (Tony) Schlosser of Dresser, WI; grandchildren, Sarah, Craig (Martha) Olson, Jennifer, Jacob (Amy) Olson, Josephine (Sam) Sanken, Mellissa and Kimberly Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Madilynn and Jalynn Schmidt, Lillianna Olson, Robyn Olson and Winnie Jo Sanken; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Effie; his wife, VaLois (Hultman) Olson; his brothers, Loren (Rose) and Arvid (Margaret); and his sisters, Myrtle (Pete) Swenson, LaVonne (Arthur) Foster, and Daisy Olson. Private family graveside service was held at Kost Cemetery. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Grandstrand Funeral Home of North Branch handled the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.