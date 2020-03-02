Faye Marie Carlson, age 82 of Crosby, formerly of Fifty Lakes, died on February 26, 2020 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby. She was born on July 17, 1937 in Rush City to Hubert and Eleanore (Okerstrom) Ranum. Faye graduated from the Cambridge High School. She married Roger Carlson on April 27, 1957 in Isanti. She was a member of Crosslake Lutheran, the Fifty Lakes Sportsman’s Club, the Fifty Lakes Helping Hands, and the Red Hats Society. Faye was on the Board of Directors for the Emily Telephone Company and served as an Election Judge for the City of Fifty Lakes. Faye is survived by one son, Jeffrey (Deena) Carlson of Perham; two daughters, Jody (Ron) Carnes of Brainerd and Amy Carlson of Crosslake; one brother, Lyle (Dorothy) Ranum of Cambridge; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Anna) Carlson, Marye Carlson, Adam Carnes, Aaron (Caitlyn) Carnes, Meghan (Darrin) Lutgens, Logan Carlson and Brynn Carlson; and special friend and care giver, Penny Autey of Fifty Lakes. Preceding Faye in death are her parents; her husband Roger and one son, Joel Carlson. A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Crosslake Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the Pinewood Cemetery in Crosslake on June 12, 2020. A Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Crosslake Lutheran Church
35960 Co Road 66
Crosslake, MN 56442
Memorial Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
2:00PM
Crosslake Lutheran Church
35960 Co Road 66
Crosslake, MN 56442
