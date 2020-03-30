Evelyn Randall Olinger

Evelyn Randall Olinger of Day, Minnesota passed away March 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Evelyn was born to Ernest and Borghild (Soth) Randall in Kelsey, Minnesota on November 3, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, son Steve, her parents and her seven siblings. She is survived by her children Debbie (Steve) Slygh, Gary (Carla) Olinger, Chris (Cherrie) Olinger, Dawn (Gregg) Teeter; daughter-in-law Sandy (Steve) Olinger; sisters-in-law Joyce Campbell and Violet Randall; brother-in-law Kenny Peterson; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Evelyn loved singing, yodeling, baking pies and her family, but her greatest love was her husband Gary. Evelyn will be buried beside her beloved Gary at Fort Snelling at a private family service. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Evelyn’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Walker Methodist Levande and the Allina Hospice staff for their loving care.

