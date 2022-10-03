Evelyn Mae Erickson

Evelyn Erickson of Rush City passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 85.
Evelyn was born in Hibbing, MN on May 23, 1937, to Swedish immigrant parents, Axel and Jennie Carlson. She attended Cobb Cook Elementary School and Hibbing High School. After graduation, she attended Bemidji State College, where in her freshman year she met John Erickson. They were married on April 11, 1959, a marriage that lasted 48 years, until John's passing in 2007. They had one son, Kurt Jeffrey, who passed in 2017.
Evelyn spent 34 years as an elementary school teacher; her last 23 years as a first-grade teacher in Rush City. Her love of teaching was shared with the many fun stories of her little students and her time spent with fellow faculty members.
The special times in her life were those she spent with family and friends. She particularly loved the family cabin on Perch Lake near Hibbing; their trips to Canada fishing at Redden's Resort on Lake of the Woods and camping with four other couples and all their kids. Their time in Arizona was very different and wonderful although home was 'always the best.' Spending time at the pool in the mobile home park was her favorite place to relax. She also enjoyed crocheting and quilting with the ladies at First Lutheran Church of Rush City.
She is survived by nephew Coby (Lynn) Dale; special friends Mick and Joanne Louzek, Greg and Kathy McDonald, Yvonne Lind, Pat Knutson and Maureen Sybrant.
She is preceded in death by parents Axel and Jennie Carlson; husband John; son Kurt; sisters Margaret and Janet.
In her words written for this obituary she said: "May God bless you all and may you each have a happy and healthy life ahead! I love you very much!" Evelyn
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Evelyn: 11 AM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Rush City Elementary School Library, P.O. Box 566, Rush City, MN 55069-0566.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.