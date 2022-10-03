Evelyn Mae Erickson

Evelyn Erickson of Rush City passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 85.

Evelyn was born in Hibbing, MN on May 23, 1937, to Swedish immigrant parents, Axel and Jennie Carlson. She attended Cobb Cook Elementary School and Hibbing High School. After graduation, she attended Bemidji State College, where in her freshman year she met John Erickson. They were married on April 11, 1959, a marriage that lasted 48 years, until John's passing in 2007. They had one son, Kurt Jeffrey, who passed in 2017.

