Evelyn I. Nelson

Evelyn Ida Nelson, of Braham, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home. She was 87 years old. Evelyn was born on March 26, 1934 in Maple Ridge Township, Minnesota to parents John and Marie (Roeder) Onifer. She was confirmed at the Lewis Lake Covenant church. She attended the Day School through the 8th grade and then graduated from Braham High School in 1952. After high school, Evelyn worked as a telephone operator at the Braham Telephone office for two years. On September 25, 1954, she was united in marriage to Stanley Nelson at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church. Evelyn worked at the Braham Bank for over 35 years before retiring. Over the years, she volunteered countless hours at the Braham Schools, ARC, and as the Pie Day treasurer. Evelyn was an active member of the Braham Ev. Lutheran and served as financial secretary, Sunday school teacher, women’s circle, alter guild, quilting circle, and as treasurer for the Sunday school and Women Helping Others. Evelyn enjoyed bowling, golfing, crocheting, and quilting. She will be dearly missed. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother Larry Onifer. She is survived by her husband Stanley; children, Karen (Stanley) Stelzer, Nancy, Kurt (Lucy), and Duane (Cathy); grandchildren, Shawn, Kristy, Brandon, Anna, Jennifer, Scott, Tim, and Michael; nine great-grandchildren; brother William “Bill” Onifer; sister Irene “Susie” (Ronald) Van Essen; as well as many other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Beck will officiate. Interment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Memorials are preferred to the Braham Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
