Eva J. Carriere

Eva Johanna Carriere, 93, of Sauk Rapids, formerly of Foley and Cambridge passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. She was born August 17, 1927 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota to Louis and Anna (Norberg) Anderson. Eva grew up in Middle River, Minnesota where she attended grade school and graduated high school. Eva married Robert Carriere on June 15, 1947, in Middle River, Minnesota. One son and four daughters were born to them. In 1955, the family moved to Foley and raised their children. They were members of Maywood Covenant Church in Foley. After retirement, Robert and Eva moved to Cambridge where they attended North Isanti Baptist Church before becoming members at Karmel Covenant Church. Eva and Robert lived at GracePointe Crossing, formerly River Hills, for a number of years. They enjoyed traveling the United States and made a trip to Sweden, visited their daughter Jan’s family in Australia, and went to Hawaii to attend their grandson’s wedding. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert in September 2015, son Lowell Carriere, daughter Barb Holmquist, granddaughter Gina Holmquist, sisters Alice Blomquist, Rachel Johnson, Gladys Hoglund, Judy Bradley, brothers Howard and Norman Anderson. Survivors include her children Jan (Steve) Skadsberg of Woodbury, Beth (Terry) Young of Lincolnville, ME, Nancy (Willy) Watsabaugh of Jackson, WY; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters Lois (Duane) Munson of Roseville, Carol (Chuck) DeVries of Minneapolis; and many other relatives and friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.