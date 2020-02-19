Eugene Burton Pederson, of Braham, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ecumen in North Branch, MN. He was 96 years old. Eugene was born on December 19, 1923 to parents Bert and Esther (Olson) Pederson. He grew up in Donnelly, MN and graduated from Alberta High School in 1941. He began working in a craft factory in Grand Rapids, MI. In May of 1943, he entered the U.S. Air Force. He did his schooling for the Air Force in Denver, CO and joined the 462 Bomb Group in Kansas with the first B-29 Bombers built. With not much training, he was sent to India to work with advanced bases over the hump in China. Early in 1945, after the islands were secured, he went to Marianna Islands and was on Tinian Island until the war was over. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in November of 1945. He spent most of the next two years in hospitals with many broken bones after a fall into a mine shaft where he was working. In July of 1947, Gene became a grain trader and was a member of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange until his retirement from Atwood Larson Company in 1984. Gene married the love of his life, Helen Mae Mattson, in 1951. In 1985, after living most of their married life in New Hope and St. Louis Park, he brought his bride back to her home farm in Braham and built a new retirement home there. Gene had a fantastic sense of humor and loved to kid around with people. He was a good cook and a great gardener. His farm was always so neat and tidy. His passion was reading anything he could get his hands on, but especially loved westerns and read the Louis L’amour books many times. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen Mae in 2018, sister Doris Kavanaugh, and brother Kenny Pederson. He is survived by his cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In keeping with Gene’s wishes; a private Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com. When I come to the end of the day And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love we once shared- Miss me, but let me go. For this is a journey we all must take And each must go alone. It’s all a part of the Maker’s plan, A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart Go to the friends we know And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds- Miss me, but let me go.
