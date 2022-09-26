Eric Dean Dewey

Eric Dewey, 55, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Cambridge, MN went to be with Jesus on September 2, 2022.
Eric was born to Byron and Patty (Pickeral) Dewey on February 15, 1967, the youngest of four boys. He married Suzi April 29, 2000. They have two beautiful daughters, Sabrina and Kathryn. In February of 2016, Eric was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer.
Eric is preceded in death by his parents Byron and Patty Dewey, brother Matthew, sister Vanessa and many other close family members.
Eric is survived by his wife of 22 years, Susanna; two daughters, Sabrina of Cambridge, Kathryn of Cambridge; three granddaughters, Willow, Ashlynn, and Aila; brothers, David (Maureen) of Cambridge, Myron of Big Lake, Mark (Jennifer) of Isanti; lots of other family members and many friends.
A service will be held October 7, 2022, at the shelter in the Cambridge City Park by the river (by the playground). Visitation will start at 1, service at 2. A memorial bench will be placed in the park by the river. Donations for the bench can be made in lieu of flowers to the family. In case of bad weather, service will be held the same time at The Bridge Outreach, 242 3rd Ave. NW, Cambridge.
