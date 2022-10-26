Emily C. Toomey

Emily C. Toomey, age 93 of North Branch, formerly of St. Paul, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Ecumen of North Branch.

Emily was born on September 28, 1929 in St. Paul to parents, Milford and Lillian (Pruden) Guerin. She was raised in Little Canada and attended 916 schools. Emily worked at 3M for a short time before meeting and marrying Richard Toomey on July 8, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Paul. After her marriage, she became a homemaker and enjoyed time raising her seven children. Emily loved crafts and was a gifted crafter. She celebrated and enjoyed St. Patrick's Day every year! She will be remembered as a mother to all with a loving touch.

