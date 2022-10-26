Emily C. Toomey, age 93 of North Branch, formerly of St. Paul, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Ecumen of North Branch.
Emily was born on September 28, 1929 in St. Paul to parents, Milford and Lillian (Pruden) Guerin. She was raised in Little Canada and attended 916 schools. Emily worked at 3M for a short time before meeting and marrying Richard Toomey on July 8, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Paul. After her marriage, she became a homemaker and enjoyed time raising her seven children. Emily loved crafts and was a gifted crafter. She celebrated and enjoyed St. Patrick's Day every year! She will be remembered as a mother to all with a loving touch.
Emily is survived by her children, James Toomey of North Branch, Patricia McBain of Cottage Grove, Kathy (Terry) De Gidio of Shakopee, Jackie (Bruce) Griffith of North Branch and Colleen (Randy) Lakour of St. Francis; brothers, Don, Earl and James Jospeh Guerin and sister, Marylou Betthiume; her 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 1995; daughter, Mary Jo and son, Rick.
Funeral service held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment following at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch.
