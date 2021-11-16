Emery William Sumption age 97 passed away peacefully in the late afternoon on November 13, 2021 at GracePointe Assisted living in Cambridge, MN.
He was born September 22, 1924 to Howard & Annie Sumption in Ruthton, MN, Pipestone County. He was baptized November 10, 1924 at the Lutheran Church in Ruthton, MN. He was confirmed on June 5th, 1938 by Pastor Stanton.
Emery went to school in Ruthton,MN for 9 years. He left school to work on the farm until he was inducted into the Army on Jan 15, 1945. He trained at Camp Hood, Texas and then was sent overseas to the Mindnao in the Philippine Islands. He moved onto Japan at the end of WWII
Returning home after the Army, Emery worked at the Farmers Elevator in Ruthton, MN.
He married Arlene Stephenson on September 26th, 1947 in Sioux Falls, SD by Pastor Stanton.
After they were married, they moved to Montgomery, MN. Emery started driving truck for Kelly Transportation for about 3 years.
In 1950, Emery and Arlene started the Rainbow Café in Hardwick, MN and within a year they sold it and moved to St. Paul, MN where Emery was employed at Woldorf Paper Co. Then in May of 1952, Emery started working for Indianhead Truck lines. He retired on October 11, 1986 at the age of 62.
Emery and Arlene adopted their son Stephen in 1956 and their daughter Dianne in 1959. They moved to Cambridge, MN on February 28, 1962 when Emery bought 80 acres for $8000.00. He lived on his farm until he was 93, moving into a condo in Cambridge at 94 and finally moving into GracePointe Assisted living.
In 1996, he travelled to Romania with his daughter-in-law Carole to assist with the adoption of his Granddaughter Florina "Lorin" Sumption.
Emery is survived by his children; Stephen (Carole) Sumption of Denver, Co and Dianne Hubbell of Cambridge, MN. Grandfather of: Florina "Lorin" Sumption and Ashley & Adalynn Hubbell and 2 Great-Grandchildren Lilly and Trevelle. Also survived by his brother Russell (Mary Ann) Sumption
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene and 7 brothers and sisters.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday December 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cambridge Lutheran Church 621 Old N. Main St. Cambridge, MN. Friends may gather 1 hour prior to service at the church. Private interment at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials preferred too: The Cambridge Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244
