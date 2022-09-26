Elmer passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 in White Bear Township, Minnesota.
Elmer was born the eldest of 12 children in St. Paul, MN on August 19, 1931. He grew up in Rush City, MN and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950. He survived the Chosin Reservoir battle in Korea and served on the DMZ (border) in Vietnam in 1968. His communications work took him and the family to Okinawa and the Philippines and he was located in Camp Lejeune, NC for much of his career. Elmer retired to Bemidji, MN in 1972 where he fulfilled his lifelong ambition of going to university and earned a B.S. in Political Science (Magna Cum Laude) from Bemidji State University. After graduation, Elmer moved to Seattle, WA. He also spent many happy years watching the seals and cormorants on Hammersly Inlet in Shelton, WA.
Elmer, as the eldest of a large, rural, working family, learned early on the importance of duty and personal responsibility. His service to his family, and to his country as a U.S. Marine, framed his long life, and are qualities passed on to his children, as well as his enduring humanity.
He was an exemplary dad, family rock, pragmatic, super smart, with a dry sense of humor and an unerring ethical compass. A voracious reader, he consumed three newspapers a day supplemented with the New Yorker, Lapham's Quarterly, and the London Review of Books. He was an expert on world political and religious history, specializing in the Middle East. He loved his family above all else, followed in no particular order by cigars, coffee, cats, beer, and a VERY dry martini.
His closest friend of 90 years, Tuffy (Rohland) Reider, remembers him as "a special human being - curious about all things that were worth the task of learning about."
Elmer is survived by wife Barbara (nee Lefley); children Patricia, Lawrence (Jeanne), Cynthia (Douglas), and Linda (Jim); siblings Marie Weis, James Eells, Helen Lindquist, Betty Boyce, Katherine Johnson, Susan Eells, Clyde Eells, and Joe Eells; and special family friend Shelly Miller.
He was predeceased by parents Elmer and Catherine; siblings June, Grace Skinner, and Ronald; and special kitties Pearl and Libby.
As a proud Marine Corps veteran, Elmer's last act of service was to donate his body to the U of MN Anatomy Bequest Program for medical education. Memorial services will be held in Minnesota and Washington in 2023. Memorials can be directed to Meals on Wheels, Sarvey Wildlife Care Center, Planned Parenthood, or the charity of your choice.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.