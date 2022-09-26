Elmer passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022 in White Bear Township, Minnesota.

Elmer was born the eldest of 12 children in St. Paul, MN on August 19, 1931. He grew up in Rush City, MN and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950. He survived the Chosin Reservoir battle in Korea and served on the DMZ (border) in Vietnam in 1968. His communications work took him and the family to Okinawa and the Philippines and he was located in Camp Lejeune, NC for much of his career. Elmer retired to Bemidji, MN in 1972 where he fulfilled his lifelong ambition of going to university and earned a B.S. in Political Science (Magna Cum Laude) from Bemidji State University. After graduation, Elmer moved to Seattle, WA. He also spent many happy years watching the seals and cormorants on Hammersly Inlet in Shelton, WA.

