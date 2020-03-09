Ellis R. Johnson

Ellis Roy Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on February 29, 2020 while being cared for at Ecumen in North Branch. Ellis was born on September 18, 1927, at his family home in Kost to Harry W. and Myrtle A. Johnson. He attend school at the Kost and Chelberg one room schoolhouses and graduated from North Branch High School in 1945. Ellis joined the Navy at the age of 17, serving during World War II and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War while serving in the Army. During his lifetime he had many professions. He owned his own Phillips 66 gas station in North Branch, ran a sod truck and septic service. He drove school bus and worked as a school bus driver trainer later in his life. Ellis was administrator of Green Acres Nursing Home outside North Branch for 20 years and the Mayor of North Branch for many years. Ellis married his wife Verona on June 13, 1953 and they were together for 52 years. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Gary, Cheryl and David. Ellis was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on the church council. He was a member of the North Branch VFW and American Legion Post 85 for 73 years and was a former Commander. He also served as the Chisago County’s Veterans Service Officer from 1964 to 1966. He volunteered delivering food to area seniors with Meals on Wheels for many years and was once chosen North Branch Lions Outstanding Citizen and was also a longtime Mason. He and Verona would travel to Walker many times throughout the years to enjoy the Eel Pout Festival (while she enjoyed the antique shops). He enjoyed ice fishing, pheasant hunting in South Dakota, coffee in the morning at the bakery until they closed their doors and then at County Market. Ellis is survived by his sons Gary (Rosanne) Johnson of Stark and David (Verle) of North Branch, sister Harriet Ryberg of Lindstrom, son-in-law David Foley of North Branch, sister-in-law Beverly Brand of Minnetonka, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Verona, daughter Cheryl Foley, parents Harry and Myrtle Johnson, sisters Gertrude (Melvin) Lindo and Bernette (Irvin) Wikelius and great-granddaughter Emma Foley. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with Rev. Jon Yurk officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment followed the service at Trinithy Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch with military honors provided by the North Branch VFW and American Legion Posts. Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
