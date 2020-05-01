Elizabeth "Lee" Carson

Elizabeth “Lee” A. Carson, age 94, lived a full life as a resident of Braham and winter resident of Apache Junction, AZ. She passed peacefully away of natural causes on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Scandia House in Pine City, MN with family by her side. Lee was born in 1926 on Valentine’s Day in Brook Park, MN to Oscar and Mary (Erickson) Wroolie. She was the fifth of six children. She attended and graduated from Mora High School. She helped work on the family farm as she was growing up and at the Mora bakery. In 1948, she married Howard Carson, and they purchased part of the Carson family farm outside of Braham. This is where Howard and Lee called home for many years and ran a dairy farm for nearly 50 years until their younger family took over the operation. They established Carson-Eklund Dairy Farms. Howard and Lee had one daughter Vicki; born to them in 1951. Lee worked for her sister Ruth at their family owned restaurant in Richfield for about seven years. This is where she picked up her cooking and baking talents. Lee worked a variety of jobs throughout her life in Braham which included Stanton’s, Korstads, Dahlmans, the Braham Locker, and she retired from the Twin Cities Arsenal plant in Arden Hills. Throughout all of these various jobs, she worked side by side with her husband Howard on the busy dairy farm. Howard also sold Patz barn equipment and she enjoyed the numerous trips to Wisconsin to pick up equipment to help the local farmers. In 1997, Howard, Lee, Doug and Vicki made the difficult decision to sell the dairy herd so Howard and Lee could start a new lease on life as snowbirds in Arizona. They purchased a home in Apache Junction and wintered there for many years. They made many friends over the years in Apache Junction. They enjoyed their trips to the desert, picking oranges and helping anyone that needed a project completed. There was always a full coffee pot and goodies for the neighbors to enjoy. During the summers they would return to Minnesota to help with the crops and around the farms as much as they could, up until Howard’s passing in 2012. Lee continued to winter in Arizona with her older sister Ruth until 2016. She required a second knee replacement at the age of 90. Lee spent her final years living with Doug and Vicki at their farm until she required more assistance in the fall of 2019. She resided at the Scandia House in Pine City until her death. She made many close friends, including Ruth, Geri and Phyllis, along with the staff. Lee enjoyed spending all the time she could with her family, grandsons and especially the great-grandsons that would always brighten her day. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone that wanted to come in to the house for coffee. She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Mary Wroolie, husband Howard and five siblings Reuben, Al, Ilene, Della and Ruth. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Doug) Eklund; grandsons Daniel (Kathy) Eklund, Brian (Jennifer) Eklund, and Michael (Nicole) Eklund all of Braham and great-grandsons Jesse, Wyatt, Carson and Owen. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, sisters-in law and her Arizona family of Hoot, Indian Joe, Jack and their families. The family is grateful for all the help from the Fairview Hospice team and the team at Scandia House for their wonderful care and comfort they gave Lee during her stay. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. A celebration of Lee’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.