Eleanor F. Olson (Nelson), age 90 of Ham Lake and previously of Isanti, died October 24, 2022 at home.
Preceded in death by husband, Winston Olson; parents, Albert and Alice Nelson; mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Ruby Olson; brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph and Eldora Nelson; sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Orville Erickson; brother-in-law, Richard Shogren and brother, Henry Nelson.
Eleanor is survived by her six children, Steve (Deb) Olson of Hancock, Bonnie (Alvin) Strike of Cambridge, Sandra Harris of Cambridge, Ron (Jaci) Olson of Cambridge, Nona (Todd) Schoenecker of Isanti, Lori (Terry) Haugen of Ham Lake; 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Peggy Shogren of Wyoming; sisters-in-law, Vernelle Nelson of Circle Pines and Carolyn Bowland of Colorado; as well as many family members and dear friends. Her last 12 years were made happier and sweeter because of her very special friendship with Robert Johnson of Cambridge.
Funeral services 11:00 AM on Friday, October 28th at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with visitation one hour prior with a luncheon following the service. Interment in Isanti Union Cemetery following the luncheon. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.