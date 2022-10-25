Eleanor F. Olson

Eleanor F. Olson (Nelson), age 90 of Ham Lake and previously of Isanti, died October 24, 2022 at home.

Preceded in death by husband, Winston Olson; parents, Albert and Alice Nelson; mother and father-in-law, Melvin and Ruby Olson; brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph and Eldora Nelson; sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Orville Erickson; brother-in-law, Richard Shogren and brother, Henry Nelson.

