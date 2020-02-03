Eileen Pepin of Sunrise passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 93. Eileen May Simpson was born January 4, 1927 to William and Mary (Murray) Simpson in St. Paul, Minnesota. Eileen was the biological mother of 4 children, however many others considered her their mom or grandma. She had a huge heart. She cared deeply for family, friends and neighbors. Eileen was a very unselfish woman; those who knew her were blessed. She loved gardening, cooking, canning, making jelly, reading, writing letters and collecting family photos. Eileen is survived by her children Gabi (Shane) Stepp of North Branch, Maureen (Kevin) Sybrant of Rush City, Ron Pepin of North Branch and Gigi (Dave) Schmeling of Rush City; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Simpson; husband Roger Pepin; brother Jim (Carol) Simpson; sister Mary Ellen (Bud) Nye. Pastor Dave Stertz will officiate at funeral services for Eileen: 11 a.m.; Saturday, February 2, 2020, at the Sunrise Bible Church in Sunrise. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5-8 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The inurnment will take place in Sunrise Cemetery in Sunrise. Memorials may be directed to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. 200 University Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55101. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Eileen May Pepin
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sunrise Bible Church
41300 2nd Street
North Branch, MN 55056
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
Sunrise Bible Church
41300 2nd Street
North Branch, MN 55056
