Edwin "Ed" Richard Nelson

Edwin "Ed" Nelson died peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Grace Point Crossing in Cambridge at the age of 98.
Edwin Richard Nelson was born on the family farm near Rush City, Minnesota on February 3, 1925 to Reuben and Selma (Erickson) Nelson. He graduated Valedictorian from Rush City High School in 1943 and earned an AA degree from Bethel College and a BS and MA degrees from the University of Minnesota. He taught mathematics and science at schools in St. James, Albert Lea and finally in the Minneapolis School District at North High School. Edwin loved the outdoors and enjoyed backpacking, golf, tennis and his favorite, skiing.
On July 11, 1981, Edwin married Marcia A. Kelly. They enjoyed life together until Marcia's death in 2020.
Edwin is survived by 10 nephews; two nieces; sisters-in-law Eleanor and Judi Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Selma Nelson; brothers Wendel, Harold and Warren Nelson; sister Jeanette Holm.
Funeral services for Edwin: 2 PM, Sunday, April 30, 2023 with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the service all at the Rush City Baptist Church. The interment will take place in the Free Mission Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel.
