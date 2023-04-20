Edwin "Ed" Richard Nelson

Edwin "Ed" Nelson died peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Grace Point Crossing in Cambridge at the age of 98.

Edwin Richard Nelson was born on the family farm near Rush City, Minnesota on February 3, 1925 to Reuben and Selma (Erickson) Nelson. He graduated Valedictorian from Rush City High School in 1943 and earned an AA degree from Bethel College and a BS and MA degrees from the University of Minnesota. He taught mathematics and science at schools in St. James, Albert Lea and finally in the Minneapolis School District at North High School. Edwin loved the outdoors and enjoyed backpacking, golf, tennis and his favorite, skiing.

