Edward “Swede” H. Nelson, Jr. age 81 of North Branch passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Sterling Point Assisted Living in Princeton. Edward was born on October 18, 1939 in Harris to parents, Edward and Clara (Wredberg) Nelson, Sr. He attended North Branch Schools graduating in 1957. He served his country in the U.S. Army from January of 1960 to December 31, 1962. He married Marilyn Olson on June 20, 1970 and they were long time members of First Lutheran Church in Harris. Edward worked as a welder for Northern Natural Gas and later as a heavy equipment operator for the same company. He loved woodworking, hunting, bowling, fishing and watching all sporting events. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Meredith (Todd) Polipnick of North Branch and son, Corey (Amber) Nelson of Princeton; his sisters and brother, Dolores “Punky” Nelson of Coon Rapids, Ronald (Debbie) Nelson of Rush City and Lynette (Duane) Prokosch of Coon Rapids; his three grandchildren, Jordan Nelson, Brianna Polipnick and Emily Nelson. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Darlene Sybrant. A private family service was held at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A public interment service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
