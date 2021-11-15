Edward Ness

Edward Hans Ness was born in Dell Grove Township, MN on April 30, 1938 to James and Mildred (Watrin) Ness. He was raised in Sandstone, MN and passed away on October 23, 2021 in North Branch, MN at the age of 83 years.
He married Beverly Hill on August 20, 1960, in Aitkin, MN. They have four children, Anthony (Tina) Ness, James (Diane) Ness, Mary (Kevin) Shaw, and David (Joyce) Ness; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sister, Alice; sister-in-law, Barbara Lyman, brother-in-law, Rick (Ruth) Hill; special friend, Patrick McBride.
Ed was a great provider for his family, working 45 years in retail meat markets. He loved to fish, camp, and taking road trips with family and friends. He adored his family and was a kind and generous friend. Ed enjoyed spending time with his special friend, Patrick McBride. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mildred Ness; his mother and father in law, Earl and Barbara Hill; sisters, Agnes Sawatzky, Ann Ingemansen; brothers in law, Dean, Jensen, and Fred Sawatzky, Marvin Ingemansen, Peter Colb; sister in law, Patricia Bailey; and special friend Lori McBride.
Rather than flowers, Ed would love for you to donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
A funeral service was held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Methven Funeral Chapel in Sandstone, MN. Burial took place at Spring Park Cemetery.
