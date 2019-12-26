Ed Rohlf of Rush City passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Ecumen of North Branch at the age of 89. Edward Henry Rohlf was born April 27, 1930 to Henry and Nancy (Johanson) Rohlf in Rush City, Minnesota. Ed is survived by his sons Daryl Erickson of St. Paul and Douglas (Carol) Erickson of Cambridge; three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; sister Carol Erickson of Silver Bay; sister-in-law Muriel Rohlf of Chisago City; many other relatives and friends. Ed is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Nancy Rohlf; wife Mildred “Milly” Rohlf; brothers Paul (Mary) Rohlf and Theodore Rohlf; sister Gloria (Bob) Mettling. A Celebration of Ed’s life and inurnment at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Rush City is planned for the spring of 2020. A full obituary notice will appear then. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Edward "Ed" Henry Rohlf
