Edith Holmstrom of Harris passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ecumen of North Branch at the age of 92. Edith Ann Holmstrom was born June 18, 1927 to Arthur and Anna (Olson) Peterson in North Branch Township, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at the Spring Lake Lutheran Church of North Branch. She grew up on the farm where they raised layer hens and had one of the first purebred Holstein dairy herds in Isanti County. She met Kenneth Holmstrom and was married at Spring Lake Lutheran November 9, 1951. They made their home in Harris and had two sons, Glen and Lyle. She was a homemaker, and a very active, life-long member of Spring Lake Lutheran Church. She was a 4-H leader, Harris American Legion Auxiliary member, and enjoyed the monthly meetings of the local Homemakers group. She worked with her daughter-in-law Carolyn in her catering business. Edith decorated cakes for their family celebrations. Edith had a green thumb and loved plants and flowers. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren. Dogs were always part of the family, and when they misbehaved… they were called a “pill.” She fed anything that came into their yard, the stray cats, pheasants and birds. Edith is survived by her sons Glen (Carolyn) Holmstrom of North Branch, Lyle (Laura) Holmstrom of Harris; grandson Jason (Jaime) Holmstrom; great-granddaughter Shelby Holmstrom; grandson, Matthew (LeAnne) Holmstrom; great-grandsons Tyler and Lukas Holmstrom all of Harris; granddaughter Elise Holmstrom of Vail, Colorado; sister-in-law Pat Peterson; nephews Steven Peterson and Paul Peterson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Anna Peterson; husband Kenneth Holmstrom; brother Albin Peterson. Reverend Dr. Vicki VanderVegt officiated at funeral services for Edith at1 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 at Spring Lake Lutheran Church, North Branch. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment took place at Spring Lake Lutheran Cemetery, North Branch. Casket bearers included Jason Holmstrom, Matthew Holmstrom, Elise Holmstrom, Shelby Holmstrom, Paul Peterson and Cody Peterson. Honorary casket bearers included Steve Peterson and Cole Peterson. Musicians were Jaime Holmstrom, pianist; Brystin Lamont, trumpet; Sarah Schmidt, flute; Ashley Schmidt, trumpet. In these challenging times, we as a family would like everyone to know that we acknowledge that you may not be comfortable attending the visitation or funeral, and that we fully understand and encourage you to stay home and pray for our nation and family. We encourage you to plant a flower in your garden or yard this spring in Edith’s memory. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City - Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
