Eddie “Lee” Parson, age 91, of Isanti, passed away November 11, 2020. Lee was born to Edward and Esther Parson in Stacy, Minnesota. At the age of 16, Lee began working for ABC Boxes in Fridley, Minnesota. During his years employed there, the name changed several times. He continued working there until his retirement in 1991, after 46 years. On September 9, 1950, Lee married Helen Peterson. Shortly after that, he served in the Korean War. They lived in Mounds View and raised their three children there until moving to their farm in Isanti, Minnesota in June of 1976. For the last 4-1/2 years, Lee and Helen have resided at GracePointe in Cambridge, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen; daughter, Barbara (Ray) Bullick of Visalia, CA; son, Dale (Pam) Parson of Isanti, MN; and daughter, Beverly (John) Easley of Cashton, WI; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous friends and relatives. A public visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, November 13th at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. The PRIVATE service will be live streamed with a link posted on our website on Saturday and will be available for 75 days. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
