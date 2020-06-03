Eben Frank Gillespie was born on January 11, 1931. He grew up in Cambridge, MN. He attended and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949. He attended and graduated from the University of MN in 1949-1953. Eben married Arlayne G. Anderson on Decenber 5, 1952. They moved to Cambridge where he went into business with his father George G. and his Aunt Helen G. at the Gillespie Auto Company in 1953. Eben owned and operated the business from 1953 to the mid-80’s. He worked at the Hinckley Casino from 1997-2018 and retired at the age of 87. He lived in Cambridge, Askov, Pine City, and at Prelude Homes in White Bear Lake, where he died on June 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife Arlayne Gillespie, father George Gillespie, mother Mary Gillespie, sister Nona Moore, sister Rosemary Sullivan, and brother Thomas Gillespie. He is survived by son Eben J. Gillespie, daughter Cynthia Gillespie of Woodbury, MN, daughter Theresa Gillespie at Little Canada, MN. He is also survived by grandchildren: Jesse Gillespie, Benjamin Gillespie, Timery Spencer, Uriah Gillespie, Jordan Gillespie, Sam Gillespie, Aubrey Gillespie and great-grandchildren: Iilen, Phineus, Owen, Tiandra, Zeke, Trina, Samaria, June, and Julius.
